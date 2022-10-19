Look: Sanjay Kapoor rings in 60th birthday at Dubai restaurant

The Bollywood actor celebrated his birthday with a midnight bash in the presence of close friends and family

Wed 19 Oct 2022

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor celebrated his 60th birthday with his close ones on Tuesday, October 18 at one of Dubai's most popular restaurants.

The actor's wife Maheep Kapoor shared a glimpse of Sanjay's birthday celebrations on social media.

Take a look at the pics below:

Sanjay celebrated his birthday with a midnight bash in the presence of close friends and family members. His brothers Anil and Boney and sister Reena, filmmaker Farah Khan, and actor Chunky Panday were spotted partying with Sanjay. Punjabi singer Sukhbir was seen performing at the bash.

Sanjay has done many memorable films like Sirf Tum, Prem, and Raja among many others. He made his debut in 1995 with Prem opposite Tabu.

He was last seen playing Madhuri Dixit's on-screen husband in the Netflix series Fame Game which released earlier this year.

Sanjay has been married to Maheep for around 25 years and has two kids with her - Shanaya and Jahaan, who were also at the party.

Shanaya is all set to make her Bolylwood debut in Bedhadak, a Dharma Productions film directed by Shashank Khaitan.