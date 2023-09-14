Look: Indian actors Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are now married

Tamil actors Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are now husband and wife. Heartfelt congratulations are in order for the newlyweds. Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian, who have been dating for several years, tied the nuptial knot in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday, September 13. The wedding festivities took place at Sethu Ammal Farm in Tirunelveli, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The couple, in a joint post on Instagram, also shared some pictures from the magical wedding ceremony. Head over heels in love with each other, Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian solemnly exchanged their vows in a picturesque setting. For the big day, Ashok Selvan picked an ivory-coloured shirt and paired it with mundu. Keerthi Pandian, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a saree with golden work on it. She sealed it with statement temple jewellery.

From industry friends to fans, their first post as husband and wife has received love from all corners. Actress Manjima Mohan wrote, “Congratulations, guys”. Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar also left a happy note under the post. Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, who was recently seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, “Congratulations both of youuuu.”

As per Indian media, the couple will host a grand reception in Chennai, where they will be joined by numerous celebrities from the South Film industry.

While Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian have embarked on a new chapter in their personal lives, they are also set to share the professional screen space in the upcoming film Blue Star, produced by Pa Ranjith. To celebrate their union, the makers released the first single titled Railin Oiglal on their wedding day.

Ashok Selvan, hailing from a non-film background, made his remarkable acting debut in 2013 with Nalan Kumarasamy's crime movie Soodhu Kavvum. Subsequently, he appeared in several other films such as Pizza II: Villa, Thegidi, and Por Thozhil, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Keerthi Pandian, the daughter of actor-politician Arun Pandian, entered the industry in 2019 with the film Thumbaa, directed by Harish Ram. However, it was her role in Anbirkiniyal that garnered her fame. Up next, Keerthi Pandian has Giri Murphy’s Konjam Pesinaal Yenna in the kitty.

