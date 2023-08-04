Look: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah gets engaged; Bollywood star kids attend party

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got engaged in Bali in May this year

Photo: aaliyahkashyap/Instagram

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 7:36 PM

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah hosted a post-engagement party in Mumbai on Thursday, after announcing her engagement with long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire in May this year.

Aaliyah is the director’s daughter with his first wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj.

For their big day, the couple was seen twinning in white outfits. Aaliyah wore a gorgeous floral lehenga from the shelves of celebrity designer Anita Dongre, while Shane opted for a white ethnic fit, layered with a pastel green half-jacket.

Bollywood star kids at the engagement

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, and Agastya Nanda among other Bollywood star kids were part of Aaliyah’s engagement bash.

Photo: khushi05k/Instagram

Photo: Screengrab

Photo: Screengrab

Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife, Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin, also attended Aaliyah’s engagement along with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho.

Aaliyah’s engagement decor

Several glimpses of the decoration as well as the cake were shared by the attendees. A floral backdrop with Aaliyah and Shane's names was also set up.

Photo: aaliyahkashyap/Instagram

Aaliyah has also shared pictures and videos of her look for the evening

Aaliyah has also dropped some pictures with her fiance on Instagram. In the black and white snapshots, the couple can be seen happily posing together.

Aaliyah’s engagement announcement

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got engaged in Bali. She announced the news of her engagement with an adorable Instagram post. Showing off her diamond ring, Aaliyah wrote, "So this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiancé. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiancé (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH).”

Aaliyah Kashyap is a YouTuber. She uploads lifestyle vlogs, while occasionally giving a sneak peek into her daily life.

ALSO READ: