>
HOME > City Times > Local Events

Mark Ronson in Abu Dhabi this month

Staff Reporter
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 3, 2021

Heading to the capital's WET Deck on October 14

UAE, are you ready to party? Concert head honchos Semi Permanent are bringing Grammy Award-winning global hit maker Mark Ronson as part of its inaugural Middle East festival, hosted at WET Deck, W Abu Dhabi on Thursday, October 14.

Producer of hits such as Valerie, Uptown Funk and Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Ronson is visiting Abu Dhabi for the Semi Permanent Middle East event, which will run from October 14 – 16 at Manarat Al Saadiyat. The first-in-region creativity festival is set to host an exciting range of global talent from the design, retail, branding, fashion and technology industries and will also house an array of inspiring, immersive and multi-sensory experiences.

To mark the kick-off of the festival, Ronson, who has collaborated with the likes of Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse and Adele, will play for a limited audience at the funky, open-air WET Deck venue. The W brand’s iconic poolside location offers guest’s stellar views of the surrounding Yas Marina and Formula 1 racetrack.

Doors open at 8pm and tickets are available from Dh598 for two people on SemiPermanent.PlatinumList.net. Strictly over 21s. All attendees must display a valid Green Pass on the Al Hosn app.

Staff Reporter



 
 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside the UK Pavilion
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Why Dubai is the fifth best ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai is here: All you need to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE fuel prices for October ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Expo 2020: UAE's triumph is Arab world's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Reviews: No Time To Die
khaleejtimes

Expo 2020 Dubai

Video: Countdown begins for stellar Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony

14 votes | 28 September 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Cyclone Shaheen: UAE’s Oman flights delayed, rescheduled

1 votes | 3 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Supplements

Getting a Real Taste of Uganda

1 votes | 3 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Supplements

Moving towards a golden future

1 votes | 3 October 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 