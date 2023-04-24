Dubai Food Festival, art exhibitions and more: Six things to do around UAE today

Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 10:24 AM Last updated: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 10:32 AM

Bollywood Superstars: A Short Story of Indian Cinema

The ongoing exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi showcases the depth and richness of the Indian subcontinent’s art and civilisation through its long tradition of image making. Visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the international success of Bollywood and an appreciation of the diversity of Indian cinematography. The comprehensive displays span the history of Indian cinema from storytelling, dance and pre-cinema to various influences and the rise of Bollywood superstars.Till June 4. Visit www.louvreabudhabi.ae

Art Sculptures by Azza Al Qubaisi

As part of Eid Al Fitr celebrations at Nakheel Mall, explore the stunning collection of art sculptures by Emirati artist Azza Al Qubaisi. Don't miss the chance to discover distinct masterpieces including The Abaya, Between the Dunes and 7 Falcons. Artwork will be on display till April 24.

Dubai Food Festival

Don’t miss the ongoing 10th edition of the Dubai Food Festival, that promises diverse foodie experiences as well as unique culinary concepts including Dubai Restaurant Week, Chefs in Town and 10 Dirham Dish. Guests will get an authentic insight into and taste of the world’s most celebrated cuisines, from the spice routes of Asia to indulgent European dishes, fresh Emirati flavours and much more. Till May 7.

LOL with Max Amini

Renowned Iranian-American stand-up comedian Max Amini will tickle your funny bone with his Power of Comedy Tour, coming to Dubai on April 24 at Sheikh Rashid Hall, World Trade Centre. 8pm onwards. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Notations on Time

This group exhibition showcases the works of 20 contemporary artists from South Asia and its diaspora, exploring the philosophical and political dimensions of time. It creates a dialogue between artistic generations, highlighting entanglements between the past, present and future. What makes it unique is its focus on exploring art in notational, experimental and fragmentary forms, standing apart from Western notions of linearity, progress and capitalist domination. Till May 20 at Ishara Art Foundation, A3, Alserkal Avenue Al Quoz 1.

Le Déjeuner at Maison Mathis

voco Dubai The Palm’s Maison Mathis has a Business Lunch offer – aptly named Le Déjeuner – available every weekday between 1-4pm. The European-inspired deal will give diners the choice of two courses and one soft drink for a price of Dh110. The menu is stacked with hearty dishes, perfect for a nourishing midday refuel while working remotely or meeting with clients. Starter options include the M/M Nachos or the Crispy Calamari, with signature main meal choices of Chicken Avocado Wrap, Seafood Linguini, or the Pizza Margarita – baked in the infamous Maison Mathis pizza oven. Those with a sweet tooth can choose between Tiramisu or Chocolate Mousse Cake for dessert. Call 04 2495502.