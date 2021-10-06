Catch some Disney magic at Expo 2020 Dubai next week
Don’t miss the star-studded performance of beloved princess songs, live from the Rocket Garden at the US Pavilion on Oct. 11
Disney is bringing some magic to Dubai Expo 2020, with an exclusive showcase of Disney Princess – The Concert, live from the Rocket Garden at the US Pavilion on October 11.
The star-studded cast will perform three, 25-minute showcases at 2pm, 4pm and 8pm. Open to all Expo 2020 guests, enjoy seven beloved Princess songs, including fan-favourite Let it Go (Frozen), When Will my Life Begin and A Whole New World.
The showcase will include performances from Drama Desk-nominee Christy Altomare, Tony-nominee Susan Egan, Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed, and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters.
The Disney Princess – The Concert showcase is open to all Dubai Expo ticket holders. Please arrive early to secure a spot, as venue capacity is limited.