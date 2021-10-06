>
HOME > City Times > Local Events

Catch some Disney magic at Expo 2020 Dubai next week

Staff Reporter
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 6, 2021

Don’t miss the star-studded performance of beloved princess songs, live from the Rocket Garden at the US Pavilion on Oct. 11

Disney is bringing some magic to Dubai Expo 2020, with an exclusive showcase of Disney Princess – The Concert, live from the Rocket Garden at the US Pavilion on October 11.

The star-studded cast will perform three, 25-minute showcases at 2pm, 4pm and 8pm. Open to all Expo 2020 guests, enjoy seven beloved Princess songs, including fan-favourite Let it Go (Frozen), When Will my Life Begin and A Whole New World.

The showcase will include performances from Drama Desk-nominee Christy Altomare, Tony-nominee Susan Egan, Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed, and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters.

The Disney Princess – The Concert showcase is open to all Dubai Expo ticket holders. Please arrive early to secure a spot, as venue capacity is limited.

Staff Reporter



 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Sports (videos)

IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?

9 votes | 3 October 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai is here: All you need to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE People

KT one-on-one: William Russell, Lord Mayor...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Reviews: No Time To Die
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE People

KT Morning Chat: UAE on full alert for storm ...
khaleejtimes

Videos

KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury

36 votes | 5 October 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Star Tech: The man behind Dubai's million...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT One-on-One: Piyush Goyal
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE People

KT Morning Chat: Dubai announces Pfizer...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside the UK Pavilion

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 