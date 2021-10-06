Catch some Disney magic at Expo 2020 Dubai next week

Disney is bringing some magic to Dubai Expo 2020, with an exclusive showcase of Disney Princess – The Concert, live from the Rocket Garden at the US Pavilion on October 11.

The star-studded cast will perform three, 25-minute showcases at 2pm, 4pm and 8pm. Open to all Expo 2020 guests, enjoy seven beloved Princess songs, including fan-favourite Let it Go (Frozen), When Will my Life Begin and A Whole New World.

The showcase will include performances from Drama Desk-nominee Christy Altomare, Tony-nominee Susan Egan, Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed, and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters.

The Disney Princess – The Concert showcase is open to all Dubai Expo ticket holders. Please arrive early to secure a spot, as venue capacity is limited.