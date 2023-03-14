Keanu Reeves confirms cameo in 'John Wick' spin-off 'Ballerina'

Actress reveals how she has had to hear 'tough comments' through her career
Keanu Reeves and filmmaker Chad Stahelski wowed fans of the John Wick franchise with the screening of the upcoming fourth installment at the South By Southwest Film Festival (SXSW).
John Wick: Chapter 4 brings back Reeves as the titular assassin alongside a host of franchise regulars as well as newcomers. The film, directed by Stahelski, is scheduled to release on April 20 in UAE.
According to Variety, the special screening was attended by a 1000-plus strong audience who later welcomed Reeves and Stahelski with a loud cheer when they came out on stage.
“You guys are amazing. Thanks for that experience. You guys are f***ing awesome,” Reeves said.
Stahelski said, “This is one of the best audiences of all time.”
The Hollywood star and the director faced a barrage of queries from the fans related to the new film.
Asked about his training process for the fourth part, Reeves said, “Months and months of planning and training.”
Another fan asked him if he ever ages. “Yeah man, I age. I really... I age. It’s happening, man.”
But the Hollywood star was in for another weird moment. After Reeves said he kept Wick’s watch and wedding ring from the previous movies, a person from the crowd shouted, “I’ll marry you!”
He replied, “Yeah, be careful what you wish for.”
Towards the end, Reeves confirmed that he has a cameo in the upcoming John Wick spin-off Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas in the lead.
“I have a cameo in Ballerina, that’s true,” the actor said.
John Wick: Chapter 4 will also feature Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada and Scott Adkins.
