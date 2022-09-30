Kanye West uploads Kris Jenner's photo as Instagram profile picture, here's why

After Kanye West uploaded a photo of Kris Jenner as his display photo on Instagram, many thought it was another subtle dig at Kris but turns out it is the other way around.

Soon after uploading a photo of Kris Jenner as his display picture, Kanye uploaded an Instagram story and wrote, "I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect...let's change the narrative".

Kanye has been calling Kris Jenner out through multiple Instagram posts where he posted several rants against her.

Earlier this month, he took to Instagram to share a post admitting that he has an addiction to porn and that it "destroyed" his family. He has since deleted the post.

According to Page Six, Kanye wrote, "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago (sic)."

For the unversed, Kanye was referring to how Kris Jenner, who oversees Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, supported her children as they participated in photo shoots for Playboy magazines in September 2019 and 2007, respectively.

West has been openly criticising Kris since 2019 for supposedly attempting to "lock him up." Kim wrote a message from her mom Kris Jenner to Kanye that read, "I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end," Kris seemingly begged him, according to Kardashian, to which he replied, "Y'all don't have a say over my black children and where they go to school."