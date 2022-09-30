Kanye West uploads Kris Jenner's photo as Instagram profile picture, here's why

'Want to be all those people I can never be in real-life': 'Ponniyin Selvan-I' actor Vikram on his unconventional film choices
The popular star is set to appear in the upcoming historical drama 'Ponniyin Selvan-I' with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
After Kanye West uploaded a photo of Kris Jenner as his display photo on Instagram, many thought it was another subtle dig at Kris but turns out it is the other way around.
Soon after uploading a photo of Kris Jenner as his display picture, Kanye uploaded an Instagram story and wrote, "I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect...let's change the narrative".
Kanye has been calling Kris Jenner out through multiple Instagram posts where he posted several rants against her.
Earlier this month, he took to Instagram to share a post admitting that he has an addiction to porn and that it "destroyed" his family. He has since deleted the post.
According to Page Six, Kanye wrote, "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago (sic)."
For the unversed, Kanye was referring to how Kris Jenner, who oversees Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, supported her children as they participated in photo shoots for Playboy magazines in September 2019 and 2007, respectively.
West has been openly criticising Kris since 2019 for supposedly attempting to "lock him up." Kim wrote a message from her mom Kris Jenner to Kanye that read, "I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end," Kris seemingly begged him, according to Kardashian, to which he replied, "Y'all don't have a say over my black children and where they go to school."
The popular star is set to appear in the upcoming historical drama 'Ponniyin Selvan-I' with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The unique initiative feature several renown directors from Indian cinema
The drama film marks writer-director Alec Griffen Roth’s feature film debut
The show is based on 1981's Terry Gilliam-directed movie of the same name
He was also nominated for five other Grammys during a career that began in the late 1980s, apart from a win for his 1995 hit
The popular music sensation will perform at Atlantis
Find everything you need for the festive season under one roof
The two-time Oscar winner's novel will be out in May 2023