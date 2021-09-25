>
Kangana Ranaut calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'one of the best actors in the world' after Emmy nomination

Web report/Dubai
Filed on September 25, 2021



Siddiqui is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in the Netflix film 'Serious Men'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has called Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'one of the best actors in the world' after he was nominated for a 2021 International Emmy Award.

Siddiqui is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in the Netflix film Serious Men.

Ranaut on Friday shared a photo of Siddiqui on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "Congratulations sir. You are definitely one of the best actors in the world."

The International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday with 44 nominees across 11 categories, spanning a record number of 24 countries.

Sharing his gratitude about the nomination on Instagram, Siddiqui wrote: "Wow!!!! Serious Men has got me a nomination for the prestigious International Emmy Awards in the Best Actor Category. Congratulations team."

Siddiqui is nominated alongside Scottish actor David Tennant, Israeli actor Roy Nik and Colombian actor Christian Tappan.

The winners of the 2021 International Emmy Awards will be announced during an in-person ceremony in New York on November 22.




 
 
 
