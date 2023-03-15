Join the Battle Cancer fundraising fitness event this weekend in Dubai

Register today to take part in Battle Cancer’s breakthrough charity fundraiser at Dubai Harbour

By CT Desk Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 12:23 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 12:31 PM

Why not get fit and contribute to a good cause?

Battle Cancer Dubai is a one-day endurance fundraiser that brings together participants with a love for fitness and training, as well as a desire to fight cancer in Dubai and across the UAE.

Teams will take part in five 10-minute gruelling workouts over the course of two and a half hours. Pushing themselves to endure the 'battle' whilst raising much-needed funds for their chosen charity, Battle Cancer Dubai will bring health, fitness and raising money together in an epic event that you don't want to miss out on!

Taking place on March 18, Battle Cancer in partnership with Dubai Sports Council and XDubai, is perfect for all fitness abilities. Teams of four, individuals or volunteers can sign up to take part.

Groups and individuals will receive a fundraising pack with instructions on how to raise money for local beneficiaries via YallaGive, including the Al Jalila Foundation.

Battle Cancer has created a global community to help win the fight against cancer, offering support, mental recovery to all aspects of physical recovery. Become a part of the community and register by March 15.

Register here.