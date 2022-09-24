Johnny Depp is dating his lawyer and it's not Camille Vasquez: Sources

The London-based lawyer was often spotted chatting with the actor outside the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse

Photo: @johnnydepp/Instagram

By ANI Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 2:11 PM

Earlier this year, during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, while many speculated sparks flying between the actor and his attorney Camille Vasquez, the Hollywood star has taken fancy to a different lawyer.

Fox News has confirmed that Depp is dating Joelle Rich, the married lawyer who represented him in his UK defamation trial against a British tabloid, for branding him a "wife-beater".

According to the outlet, a source has said that Rich is already separated from her husband and is set to divorce him. Though she was not part of the legal team that represented Depp in his Virginia defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, she was present for part of the six-week trial, which wrapped up in June.

The London-based mother of two was spotted more than once chatting with Depp on smoke breaks outside the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse. Another source said that she also stayed with Depp at the Ritz-Carlton in McLean, Virginia, where he was holed up for the trial, reported Fox News.

During Depp's Virginia defamation trial, when rumours swirled that he was dating attorney Camille Vasquez, the two were quick to deny the gossip.

"It's also an unethical charge being made. It's sexist," she told People magazine, after Depp's courtroom triumph.

Rich works for a UK-based firm named Schillings, and although she and her team lost the 2020 UK court battle, Depp didn't appear to hold the defeat against her.

Currently, it is unknown how serious the pair's relationship is, or when their romance began, as per Fox News.

Depp secured a major victory in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, where he was awarded $10.35 million in damages on June 1 by a Virginia jury.

Heard too was awarded $2 million in damages, on a single claim in her counter-suit. Both of them have appealed the verdict.

