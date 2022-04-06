Iftar Review: Where Middle Eastern fare meets the world

Indulge in a grand feast with global cuisine at Kalea at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022

Keeping in mind the multi-culturalism that prevails in the UAE, Hamid Raddawi, Executive Sous Chef at Kalea at Lapita, has, along with his team come up with a special Iftar feast featuring a host of dishes from across the world. From Sushis to Salads, Lamb Ouzis to Mansaf, Chinese Woks to Indian Gravy, there is something will appeal to everyone.

Kalea at Lapita is well on the way to Abu Dhabi, so it’s advisable to plan your journey to reach in time for Iftar. But you get to get away from the bustling city and experience this Polynesian-themed venue located on the outskirts, and that’s a win in our opinion.

As Raddawi mentioned, Kalea really went all out to include dishes from all the continents to provide visitors an intimate gastronomic affair. With myriad dishes on offer, we were not sure where to begin.

We tried the grand Arabic Iftar Buffet and felt spoilt for choice.

And, though our minds were infused with a multi-cuisine aroma, we ended up trying a variety of Arabic mezzes, hot and cold, with a sufficient portion of hummus. We also embraced Middle Eastern culture with a live performance from an Oud player as we had our fill of the delicious and filling appetisers.

Make sure you pair the delicacies with your favourite Ramadan juices and drinks that are available at the venue.

After over-indulging a bit, our breadbaskets directed us towards the grill section, a live station with the server as amusing as the vibe at the venue. We recommend trying the chicken yoghurt kebab and lamb seekh kebab, simply for their tenderness and taste. Mix and match with a variety of condiments and sauces on offer, all of which have a simple purpose — tantalising your tastebuds.

No meal is complete without desserts. And in that section, Kalea did not fail to amaze us with the variety of desserts placed aesthetically on a table to draw in its wandering visitors. Among the several items including cookies, pastries, and an assortment of sweets, we tried the chocolate kunafa; a kunafa with a sweeter twist, a kunafa smeared with chocolate layers.

It is important to note that there is a great deal of space to stroll around the venue, something which you will require once you have had your fill of the offerings, just like us!

Arabic Iftar Buffet with traditional Oud player

Throughout Ramadan 2022, 6.30pm onwards

Dh180 per person, including all Ramadan drinks

Dh90 per child (4-12 years old), including all Ramadan drinks

Groups of 8 or more adults get 20% discount