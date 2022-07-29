George Ezra is returning to UAE in October

The singer took to Instagram and informed his followers that he has cancelled his world tour to focus on his wellbeing
After delivering a sold-out concert in 2019, George Ezra is returning to the UAE this October for another magical show at the Coca-Cola Arena. The show on October 21 will mark Ezra's second live performance in the city.
Visitors can expect Ezra's greatest hits including Anything For You, Green Green Grass, and I Went Hunting. The singer is also expected to perform songs from his renowned new album The Gold Rush Kid.
Commenting on his new studio album, Ezra said, “The Gold Rush Kid? That’s me. It’s a character I’m looking to embody, to remind myself how I felt throughout the process of writing and recording these songs. Coming back off all the touring for the second album, I was really struck by what it was like to be away from the people you know and love for so long. You’ve also been away from day-to-day routine, from normality. So that reconnection is something worth pursuing: go and check in with that person."
Ezra found fame in 2014 with the release of his hit single Budapest, after which he released 3 studio albums and achieved a number of awards including the Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist in 2019.
The concert dated October 21 is slated to begin at 6pm with tickets starting from Dh225, available to purchase from Platinum List.
The singer took to Instagram and informed his followers that he has cancelled his world tour to focus on his wellbeing
