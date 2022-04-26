Gauri Khan to share her design secrets in new online class

The celebrity designer of Bollywood homes is part of a new venture

Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 5:33 PM

After gracing countless covers, curating dream homes, and forging a brand synonymous with luxury, interior designer to the stars Gauri Khan is set to disrupt the education space with ‘The Designer’s Class.’

Gauri, married to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is part of the exclusive list of celebrity mentors and industry experts on the new platform dedicated to tackling traditional design education head on.

“The thought of teaching a new breed of up-and-coming designers and helping them connect to the wondrous world of Interior Design brings immense joy to me,” says Gauri. “As a self taught designer myself, I strongly believe in breaking barriers of tradition and adopting a more open educational model. Art and design should be available to be consumed by all and not just a selected few. Most importantly, I can’t wait to share my own ‘secret’ ingredients that will help them elevate every space from quaint to luxurious.”

The course will enable designers of all levels to forge their own signature approach to interior design, drawing inspiration from Gauri Khan’s own immensely successful journey, as well as learn the fundamentals, best practices and industry insights from the veteran designer herself.

Enrolled students can also expect to learn how to create unique opulent spaces that tell a story, the interplay of colour, texture and material, as well as how to creatively play with lighting.

Samarth Bajaj, founder of The Designers Class, said, “We are so excited to have Gauri Khan join our immensely talented pool of instructors. She has worked with ace global brands and masterfully transformed the homes of celebrities, therefore, we firmly believe she comes with an immense pool of experience and knowledge that all our students can definitely benefit from.”

Gauri joins an elite list of mentors including Masaba Gupta, Rhea Kapoor, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and Tanya Ghavri . Her online course globally launches on May 5.