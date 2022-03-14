From concerts to art exhibitions: Beat Monday Blues with these events and offers around the UAE

Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 9:03 AM

Blissful tunes

Head to Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage tonight as talented Emirati artist DJ Bliss will play his tunes to make the crowd groove. Like most gigs at Jubilee Stage, this one will also be free to attend. Today from 8pm.

Monday is Cheat Day

Ditch the diet and devour a 10-piece platter at Wingstop. On Mondays, you can cash in on the ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ offer on the 10-piece platter. Offer valid every Monday, on dine-in and takeaway only. Valid across all stores except for the one in IMG Worlds of Adventure.

Art exhibition

Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) is showcasing Passages through Passages by CAMP, a Mumbai-based artist studio. These projects encompass video and audio works, archives, interventions and collections and draw upon the collective’s unique artistic and research methods. At Bait Al Serkal, Arts Square.

Enchanting dance production

Experience an Angolan dance performance celebrating nature at Expo 2020’s Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre. The enchanting dance production explores the human relationship with nature through fluid movements that combine music, space, and time. Today from 9pm-10pm.

A northern African journey

Go on a mystical, northern African journey through modal and rhythmic variations by Tikoubaouine Band. The group will perform at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage today from 6pm-8pm.

Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)