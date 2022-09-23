Food around the UAE: Head to these top spots for the weekend brunch

We bring you the top spots for all your weekend brunch needs

By CT Desk Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 6:28 PM

Topgolf Dubai

Swing into Sundays with Topgolf Dubai's Sunday Funday Brunch. Visitors can enjoy two hours of Topgolf gameplay, a three-course set shareable menu, with unlimited soft ebeverage, house, and junior packages available. Prices start from Dh200, from 11am till 2pm with a minimum of 4 people per pay.

Claw BBQ

Set yourself on a journey to Ras Al Khaimah and visit Claw BBQ for a high-spirited CLAWtastic brunch every Saturday. The 'All American' brunch is offering their renowned fresh seafood, flavoursome smoked BBQ meats, roast carving station, zesty salads, indulgent desserts, and more. Brunch packages start from Dh175, inclusive of food and house beverages. From 1pm till 4pm, every Saturday.

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Popular Dubai beach hotel Jumeirah Al Qasr is inviting guests to an indulgent pop-up brunch The Magical Vintage Brunch. Featuring a vintage vibe, the brunch serves delicacies from The Hide and Arboretum, including an eclectic mix of international cuisines from fresh lobsters and grilled seafood to Asian and Italian, all served from live cooking stations. Every Saturday, from 1pm till 4pm, packages starting from Dh450.