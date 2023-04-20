Foo Fighters plan summer album, first since drummer's death

The musician performed at Coachella with American rapper Raja Kumari
Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins.
The rockers said in a statement that the upcoming 10-track But Here We Are will be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year.”
The lead, driving single is Rescued, with the lyrics “I'm just waiting to be rescued/Bring me back to life/Kings and queens and in-betweens/We all deserve the right.”
The new album will be released June 2 and is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters. Other titles include Hearing Voices, Show Me How, Nothing At All and Rest, the ending song.
Hawkins died March 25, 2022, during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
ALSO READ:
The musician performed at Coachella with American rapper Raja Kumari
The Bollywood star took to Instagram to announce that she's pregnant
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber dedicated the final Broadway performance to his son Nicholas, who died of gastric cancer last month
Avail of one or more of these great options and enjoy delicious meals with your family and friends
There are many amazing options available to mark the festival around the country
Able-bodied men must serve at least 18 months; after years-long debate about whether BTS deserved an exemption, Jin, the oldest, began his service in December
The couple was attending Baba Siddique's star-studded Iftar party after which the video went viral
The four film old actress will next be seen in thriller