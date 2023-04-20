Foo Fighters plan summer album, first since drummer's death

The album will be released on June 2

By AP Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 9:35 AM

Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The rockers said in a statement that the upcoming 10-track But Here We Are will be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year.”

The lead, driving single is Rescued, with the lyrics “I'm just waiting to be rescued/Bring me back to life/Kings and queens and in-betweens/We all deserve the right.”

The new album will be released June 2 and is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters. Other titles include Hearing Voices, Show Me How, Nothing At All and Rest, the ending song.

Hawkins died March 25, 2022, during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

