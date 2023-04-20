Nick Jonas announces collab with Indian artist King; to be released today

Look: Apple's Tim Cook gorges on Mumbai's popular street food vada pav with Bollywood's Madhuri Dixit
Indian artiste King and American singer Nick Jonas recently announced their collaboration for a new version of 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' (In English, 'Listen My Love (Afterlife)').
On Wednesday night, taking to Instagram, the duo unveiled the teaser of their song which they captioned, "'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' music video drops tomorrow at 10am ET / 7:30pm IST."
The song is a remake of King's popular track 'Maan Meri Jaan' which received massive responses from the fans and has gathered more than 340 million views on YouTube.
The almost 15-second teaser of the new version features Nick and King along with the 'Maan Meri Jaan' music playing in the background.
Soon after the duo dropped the first teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
A fan commented, "Its time for legends."
"This is big," another wrote.
The two artists earlier announced the news in a joint Instagram post, along with a poster for their collaboration.
Priyanka Chopra also cheered for her husband Nick Jonas on his collaboration with the Indian artist and shared the poster of the track on her Instagram story.
"Congratulations," Priyanka wrote on Instagram Story.
King, whose real name is Arpan Kumar Chandel, has delivered several hit songs in his career, including 'Tu Aake Dekhle' (Come and See) and 'Maan Meri Jaan,' which received a lot of love from the listeners. His collaboration with Nick Jonas is indeed a cherry on the cake.
The full song will be out on April 20.
