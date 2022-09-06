Fawad Khan announces his film 'MBG' with former cricketer Wasim Akram

Karan Johar drops Ranbir-Alia's picture with Ayan Mukerji ahead of 'Brahmastra' release
The much-awaited film of the year 'Brahmastra Part -1: Shiva' is all set to release this weekend
Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan is all set to share screen space with former cricketer Wasim Akram in a film titled Money Back Guarantee (MBG).
On Tuesday, Fawad took to Instagram and shared the film's poster.
"Unveiling the first look of our next movie 'Money Back Guarantee - MBG'," he captioned the post.
The film is helmed by Faisal Qureshi.
Fawad also shared that an official teaser of MBG will be out on September 9.
Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem are also a part of Money Back Guarantee.
The film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 21, 2023. More details regarding the plot are awaited.
Apart from MBG, Fawad has The Legend of Maula Jatt with Mahira Khan.
This Punjabi-language remake of Yunus Malik's 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt stars Mahira and Fawad as Maula Jatt and Mukkho, respectively.
The main focus of the movie is the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt. The story has been reimagined for a global audience by Lashari, whose debut film Waar (2013) broke box office records in Pakistan.
