Fashion, lifestyle and more at PosH-RacK exhibition

The PosH-RacK Festive & Lifestyle Shopping Edit powered by Malabar Gold & Diamonds will be held on Saturday, October 1 at VIDA Emirates Hills Dubai, between 10am and 8pm.
Now celebrating its fifth year, the artistically curated pop-up will feature festive and party wear as well as Western fusion wear for men and women, with close to 32 brands showcasing clothes, accessories, fine jewels, home décor and more.
The designer line-up includes Amaira Couture, Advait, Aquamarine Jewellery, B Label, Bangles by House Of Deepthi, Beauty by BiE, Bling by Ruchika, Chillosophy, Custom Made Home Décor, Design Tuktuk, Farhana Zahedi, Folklore, J by Jannat, Jewels by Queenie, Kumud Designs, Lajwanti, Lotus Sutr by Karishma Jamwal, Lotus Suutra Jewelry, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Meghna Panchmatia, Mohini Rajani, Outloud by Priyanka Chaturvedi, Nishkara, Richa Goenka,Rozelle by Rozzy Suri, Signature Fine Jewellery, Style Junkie, Sounia Gohil, Soul Vegan Cheese, The Boozy Buttons, Taropa by Archana Bhushan, Tasuvure, Varoin Marwah, Vikram Phadnis, Vivir – Joy of Linen, and Wrapture by Suzanne.
And to mark PINKtober Breast Cancer Awareness month, Gargash Hospital will conduct complimentary screenings and other health consultations at the event.
The first 50 shoppers will get gifts at the door. Guests can enjoy some complimentary beauty services as well from Red Lounge. Also, there are nibbles and bubbles to be had at Malabar Gold & Diamonds Lounge.
