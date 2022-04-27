Eid Al Fitr 2022: Top concerts in the UAE

Here’s a line-up of all the top artists who will perform around the country in the first week of May

by Husain Rizvi Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 5:43 PM

Maroon 5

American pop rock band Maroon 5 will perform in Abu Dhabi for the first time, at the Etihad Arena on Friday, May 6. Presented by Live Nation, the concert is part of the band’s World Tour 2022. Famous for hits like Moves Like Jagger, Sugar, This Love and many more, the Grammy award-winning band is sure to delight fans from UAE as it did in its last gig back in 2019 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, becoming the first music act to perform at the newly opened venue. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster and Etihad Arena websites.

Amr Diab

One of the most eminent Arabic pop stars Amr Diab is coming back to Abu Dhabi for a performance on May 3 as part of the Layali Yas concert series. Fans can expect the greatest hits from the singer, who is also a Guinness World Record Holder, Best Selling Middle Eastern Artist, and 7 times winner of World Music Awards. Tickets to the concert at Etihad Arena start from Dh100 and can be purchased from the venue’s official website.

Conor Maynard & Zack Knight

Popular artists Conor Maynard and Zack Knight are set to return to Dubai for a joint gig. This will be the first time the two singers will share a stage. Brought by Blu Blood in association with Eid in Dubai, the performance will take place on May 8, at the Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets to the show can be purchased from Platinumlist, BookMyShow, Virgin Tickets, Dubai Calendar and the venue’s official website.

Shreya Ghoshal

The magic of Shreya Ghoshal returns to Dubai on May 7 at the Coca-Cola Arena to mark the Eid celebrations. Tickets for Shreya Ghoshal – Live, starting from Dh120, are available through coca-cola-arena.com, Platinumlist and BookMyShow.

Atif Aslam

If you missed Atif Aslam earlier this year, don’t fret as the Pakistani sensation is returning for yet another performance as part of Eid celebrations. On May 5, the Dil Diyan Gallan singer will take to the stage at Dubai World Trade Centre and deliver his greatest hits. Tickets to the show start from Dh135 and go up to Dh695 and are available for purchase through Platinumlist.

Abdul Majeed Abdullah

Popular singer from Saudi Arabia, Abdul Majeed Abdullah, is making his way to Dubai for a live performance on May 5. The Saudi singer’s concert will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena. Fans can expect the singer to dish out tracks from all his hit albums including Raheeb, Melyon Khater and the 2021 release Aalam Mowazi. Ticket prices start from Dh367.50 and go up to Dh2,625, available for purchase through the venue’s official website.

Sherine Abdel Wahab & Kadim Al Sahir

Arab superstars Sherine Abdel Wahab and Kadim Al Sahir are heading to Abu Dhabi for a live concert. As part of the Layali Yas concerts series, the gig, in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, and Yas Island, and presented by MBC Group, will take place at the Etihad Arena on May 4. Both artists will treat fans to their most popular and greatest hits of all time, including some of their latest tracks. Doors to the concert will open at 7.30pm, while the performance will begin at 8.30pm. Tickets are on sale at the venue’s official website, Platinumlist and Virgin Megastores. For more information, visit yasisland.ae.

Rahma Riad & Nassif Zeytoun

Arab superstars Rahma Riad and Nassif Zeytoun are all set to deliver an exceptional Eid concert in Dubai. The two will perform live on May 3 at Dubai Festival City Mall. Starting from Dh195, the tickets are available for purchase from Platinumlist.

Afrojack & Steve Aoki

Global artists Afrojack and Steve Aoki are coming back to the UAE for another spectacular evening at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Part of the ‘Eid in Dubai’ entertainment schedule, the performance will take place on May 3. The artists, who have collaborated in the past (No Beef), will surely make it a night to remember for fans. Tickets starting at Dh195 are available for purchase on the site’s official website. The concert is for all ages.

Pankaj Udhas

The ‘velvet voice of India’ Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas is all set to serenade audiences in Dubai this Eid. The veteran will treat fans to a rendition of ghazals spanning the past 40 years in his new timeless symphony concert at the Dubai World Trade Centre on May 6. Starting from Dh125, the tickets to the live concert are available through BookMyShow, Platinumlist, and Dubai Calendar.