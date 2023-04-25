Eat, party and enjoy in Dubai

From a candlelight evening to s business lunch deal, here are a few ways to have fun around town

By CT Desk Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 11:41 AM

There is never an end to fun stuff to do around town. With the long Eid weekend over and the hot summer looming, the city fortunately has enough and more events to keep you entertained. Here are some cool shows and deals to make the most of today.

Dance along to West Side Story

The timeless classic, West Side Story, featuring Jerome Robbins' original choreography, that has been seen by over three million people in 28 countries will take to Dubai Opera tonight for a thrilling performance. Members of the New York street gang the ‘Jets’ patrol their dusty territory, provocatively snapping their fingers, always on the lookout for their rivals, the Puerto Rican ‘Sharks’. Fiery Latinas dance to sultry Mambo rhythms in the summer heat, dreaming of a better life. In the midst of it all, a great love fights to overcome the obstacles and prejudices that stand in its way. Maria, Tonight, Somewhere and America, are just a few of the world-famous songs that will undoubtably rouse emotions and leave eternal memories for the couples who appreciate performing arts and unique experiences. West Side Story runs from April 25-30 at Dubai Opera.

Discover a Secret Room...

Exclusive nightlife destination Secret Room has relocated in style to the heart of downtown Dubai. Tucked away inside FRNDS Grand Café at the Address Fountain Views, Secret Room is a late-night destination catering to Hip-Hop, R&B and now electronic music lovers. Upon arrival, guests can embark on a cultural journey through the backstreets of Tokyo, entering an authentic street food stall where guests can indulge in traditional yakitori right off the grill and drinks before entering the Japanese-inspired hideout. The luxurious ‘Yakuza hideout’ design concept includes Jean Paul Gaultier fabrics, Italian leather sofas, walnut wood and world-class lighting and sound systems. The new Secret Room also features the iconic ‘drive-in experience’, allowing guests to drive their car directly inside the venue.

Celebrate World Steak Day

Head to Weslodge Saloon today and dive into the North American casually refined saloon’s extensive selection of expertly sourced steaks to celebrate National Steak Day. From prime cuts of tenderloin, striploin and rib eye to their secondary braised short rib and Wagyu Tri Tip – Weslodge brings in the big guns when it comes to beef. For those that love to share so they can get their chops around more meat, Weslodge Butchers Block comes with Kiwami striploin, USDA tenderloin, braised short ribs, Wagyu sliders and lamb chops – or set a carnivorous challenge and go for the 1.5kg tomahawk.

Get Smashing

The Smash Room Dubai has launched a specially curated package from April 25-30 to celebrate five smashing years of success. The special package allows guests to smash 5 glasses for Dh5 along with a 25% discount to smash 10 glass items and 1 CPU or printer. From delicate plates and vases to electronics and beyond, the venue encourages guests to smash everything in sight to de-stress, relieve pent up energy and just have pure fun with no limits.

Enjoy a Business Lunch

Who doesn’t like getting away from office in the middle of a work day to enjoy a sit down lunch? Contemporary culinary haven EKAI DIFC has launched a delectable Business Lunch. Available Monday to Friday from 12-3pm, from Dh99, it features a selection of 2 or 3-course options.

The menu items include the Feta Whipped Piquante, a delightful blend of piquante pepper whipped feta and roasted nuts and the exquisite Beef Tartar, featuring hand-diced prime tenderloin with truffle aioli on toasted baguette bread. For an entree, indulge in Honey Sriracha Chicken Katsu Sliders, served on a brioche bun with buttermilk golden-fried chicken, pickle, honey sriracha, and garlic aioli, or the Josper Roast Beef, complemented by creamy mashed potato, broccolini, and jus.

ambica@khaleejtimes.com