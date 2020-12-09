Dubai Shopping Festival: Pakistani pop star Atif Aslam coming to town soon!

The Pakistani pop singer will be in Dubai for a one-night only performance on January 15.

Fans of Atif Aslam will be pleased to know that the Pakistani pop singer will be coming to Dubai for a one-night only performance on January 15, 2021, as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival extravaganza. Presented by Blu Blood, Aslam Live in Concert will take place at the Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 'Woh Lamhey' singer is known to have successfully bridged the cultural gap between Pakistan and India contributing his talents to a number of Bollywood hits. Fans will be treated to some of his most popular numbers including 'Woh Lamhey', ‘Tu Jaane Na’ and ‘O Saathi’ from the Bollywood blockbuster, 'Bhaagi 2'.

"Atif Aslam is a major Bollywood star and his appearance in Dubai is a great addition to the diverse range of entertainment on offer at this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival," Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said.

"We are humbled to be able to continue laying out the path for the live entertainment industry during these times and we are excited to kick off the new calendar year with some top-class entertainment. I couldn’t think of a better way to start off the year," said Blu Blood Managing Director, Osman Osman.

All health and safety guidelines will be in place according to the rules laid out by the Dubai Government, and on recommendations of the World Health Organisation, in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. The Dubai World Trade Centre’s original 4,400 capacity will be reduced to 1,400 available paired seats, as well as strict social distancing protocols will be maintained among talent and crew members.

Tickets for the show are available on www.platinumlist.net