Dubai: Satinder Sartaaj to perform in September

The popular Punjabi Sufi singer will perform at The Agenda

Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022

Popular Punjabi Sufi-singer Satinder Sartaaj is coming to Dubai on September 17 for his first live concert in the city. The musician will treat fans to his soulful renditions at The Agenda in Dubai Media City.

Sartaaj's lyrics are infused with Punjabi culture and Sufi mysticism and fans can expect his greatest hits including 'Udaarian', 'Sajjan Raazi', 'Massomiyat', 'Suttey Rehan De', 'Qaseeda', 'Sharminda', 'Zikr Tera', 'Tere Vaaste', and 'Auzar' among many others.

“I am thrilled to be performing in Dubai, the city which is considered a melting pot of cultures from around the world. It’s an honour and a privilege to perform for an audience that is this diverse yet so connected through their love for music,” said Sartaaj.

The musician's potion picture debut as Maharaja Duleep Singh in ‘The Black Prince’ achieved worldwide success in 2017 and further added to his global popularity. His recordings, featuring collaborations with Nelly Furtado, Talib Kweli, and other American music stars, have brought even more praise from fans around the globe.

The event is organised by Behind The Scene and Vivrit Entertainment, and managed by Milestone Entertainment. Tickets prices start from Dh100, available for purchase from Book My Show and Platinum List.