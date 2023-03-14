Dubai: Lindsay Lohan, husband announce pregnancy

Several people rushed in to congratulate the soon-to-be mother, including fellow 'Mean Girls' star Amanda Seyfried

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 10:28 PM

Lindsay Lohan, of 'Mean Girls' fame, today took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

The star posted a picture of a baby's onesie which have the words 'coming soon' written on them. "We are blessed and excited!" Lohan captioned the post, while tagging her husband.

Lohan and her Kuwaiti husband, Bader Shammas, live together in Dubai where he reportedly works in finance.

Several people rushed in to congratulate the soon-to-be mother, including Amanda Seyfried, who said "This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!"

ALSO READ: