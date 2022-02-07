Lindsay Lohan planning wedding to Dubai-based fiance, wants 'multiple dresses'

'I don’t know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore'
Entertainment5 days ago
Actor Lindsay Lohan has gotten busy with her wedding planning and has said she’ll be a “low-key” bride but will have multiple dresses on her big day.
The Mean Girls actor, 35, revealed in November that she is engaged to Bader Shammas, who lives in Dubai.
Recently, in an interview, Lohan shared an update on piecing together her nuptials. When asked what kind of bride she’ll be, Lohan said, “I’m more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I’ll be more like that.”
“I’m looking at destinations,” Lohan continued. “I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it’s an exciting time. I’m very girly, so....”
Expressing her desire to wear multiple dresses, Lohan said outfit changes are “the best part.”
Back in February 2020, Lohan sparked romance rumours when she shared a since-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai, casually mentioning a “boyfriend” in the caption.
In the picture, Lohan could be seen happily posing between a man in a black jacket and Bastille drummer Chris “Woody” Wood, who performed with his band that night. Also among the group was Lohan’s sister Aliana and rocker Dan Smith.
'I don’t know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore'
Entertainment5 days ago
The actor said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.'
Entertainment5 days ago
Rumours that the pair were dating swirled for years before they confirmed last year that their romance was official
Entertainment6 days ago
Cheslie won the Miss USA pageant in 2019 and had been working as a correspondent for the entertainment show Extra
Entertainment6 days ago
The actor talks about patience, perfect parts and finally getting her due with the new Disney+Hotstar series 'Human'.
Entertainment1 week ago
But will his flawed 'Suicide Squad' superhero finally get redemption?
Entertainment1 week ago
The American singer said he spent most of his time during the pandemic in the studio working on his album
Entertainment1 week ago
Singer put off ventilator but is still in Intensive Care Unit.
Entertainment1 week ago