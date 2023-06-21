Dubai: Classical music concert to be held in the city

The concert at Dubai Opera on June 25 will feature acts from flautist Tommaso Benciolini and pianist Leonora Armellini

Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 3:46 PM

VIP Classical, launched in 2020 by SAMIT Event Group, plans to create an exclusive community in Dubai's cultural scene. It consists of a maximum of 200 individuals from the top echelons of entertainment, business, science, and politics who share a deep appreciation for culture. The initiative plays a crucial role in promoting modern classical music, opera, and ballet in Dubai. Monthly concerts are organized at the magnificent Dubai Opera, with support from regional media partners. Featuring performances by acclaimed artists, VIP Classical aims to be a natural home for culture enthusiasts and cultivate ongoing interest in Dubai's diverse cultural heritage.

On Sunday, June 25, Dubai Opera will host a captivating concert titled From Italy With Love, featuring renowned Italian musicians. Flautist Tommaso Benciolini, recipient of the 2017 New York Respighi Prize, and pianist Leonora Armellini, multiple prize winner at the International Piano Competition 'F. Chopin' and the Galileo 2000 Golden Pentagram award, will take the stage as part of the VIP Classical initiative organized by SAMIT Event Group, a prolific events company that produces over 150 events annually, including prestigious classical music festivals and ballet performances across the MENA region. With this new project, SAMIT offers audiences a unique and intimate concert experience, providing close contact with the artists in an exclusive setting.

The evening's programme begins with Antonín Dvořák's Sonatina, originally composed for violin and piano in 1893, but performed here in an arrangement for flute and piano by the duo. Following that, they will present Robert Schumann's Fantasiestücke (Fantastic Pieces), a renowned work from 1849 initially written for clarinet and piano but adapted for various instruments over time. After a brief intermission, the duo will showcase Francis Poulenc's Sonata for flute and piano, a three-movement composition penned in 1957. The concert will conclude with Alfredo Casella's Sicilienne et Burlesque and Frank Martin's Ballade, leaving the audience captivated by the beauty and artistry of the evening.

SAMIT Event Group, a young and rapidly growing show production and management company in the Middle East, specializes in arts and culture. The group comprises ambitious professionals from around the world with diverse experience in the field. Their focus is on bringing major cultural events to the Middle East and organizing their own projects. SAMIT collaborates with world-renowned musicians, conductors, composers, and artists, nurturing both established stars and rising talents. Through their relationships with industry leaders, institutions, venues, and festivals worldwide, it assists these artists in launching their careers in this vibrant and promising region, which holds untapped potential for cultural expansion.