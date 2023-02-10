Dubai Bling to return for Season 2

The Netflix Arabic reality TV show was in the Global Top 10 for Non-English series for four weeks in a row after its release last year

By CT Desk Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 6:36 PM

Smash hit Arabic reality TV Show Dubai Bling is set to return for its second season, Netflix confirmed Friday. Audiences will once again be able to access the lives of some of Dubai's wealthiest and most extravagant personalities, and all the drama that surrounds them.

Season one of Dubai Bling, which released on October 27 last year was trending in the Global Top 10 for Non-English series for four weeks in a row and reaching the top 10 list in 47 countries around the world.

Introducing audiences around the world to new levels of opulence, opportunities and outrageous outbursts, Dubai Bling offers behind the scenes access to 10 of Dubai’s self-made millionaires as they live their decadent lives. Set against the backdrop of luxury cars, runway-fresh fashion, exotic resorts and exclusive access to the city’s most popular restaurants and late night hotspots.

Season two details and additional information is still under the wraps and will be shared at a later time.