Dubai Bling to return for Season 2

American rapper Raja Kumari has also been confirmed for the event
Smash hit Arabic reality TV Show Dubai Bling is set to return for its second season, Netflix confirmed Friday. Audiences will once again be able to access the lives of some of Dubai's wealthiest and most extravagant personalities, and all the drama that surrounds them.
Season one of Dubai Bling, which released on October 27 last year was trending in the Global Top 10 for Non-English series for four weeks in a row and reaching the top 10 list in 47 countries around the world.
Introducing audiences around the world to new levels of opulence, opportunities and outrageous outbursts, Dubai Bling offers behind the scenes access to 10 of Dubai’s self-made millionaires as they live their decadent lives. Set against the backdrop of luxury cars, runway-fresh fashion, exotic resorts and exclusive access to the city’s most popular restaurants and late night hotspots.
Season two details and additional information is still under the wraps and will be shared at a later time.
American rapper Raja Kumari has also been confirmed for the event
The Bollywood star and 'Farzi' creators Raj & DK spoke to City Times about the new show that revolves around a counterfeit artist
She was to perform in the city on February 14
The Hollywood actor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter
Controversies surrounding the movie ahead of its release have failed to dent Dh111-million Bollywood blockbuster, which has raked in more than Dh369 million
The singer's upcoming 'Renaissance' world tour starts in Sweden in May
We bring you the best of Wednesday, from the sights and sounds at a light festival to trying some fiery sushi rolls
Since the ceremony had a 'no-phones' policy in place, fans had to wait for the first glance of the couple