Comedians Hadeel Marei, Maha Jafaar to launch 'Podcast W Nos'

Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 2:54 PM

Comedians Hadeel Marei and Maha Jafaar are joining forces to launch Podcast W Nos, a platform where they aim to unite Arabic-speaking audiences through humour and genuine conversations.

Hadeel, known for her daring humour and large digital following, teams up with Maha, whose blend of Sudanese and Iraqi heritage adds depth to their comedy.

The podcast, targeting Arabic-speaking men and women aged 16 to 50, offers unfiltered discussions on various topics, from personal stories to pop culture.

With their combined social media reach of over 2.8 million followers, Hadeel and Maha hope to create a space where listeners feel seen, heard, and understood, fostering unity and laughter in a world often divided by differences.