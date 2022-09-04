Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Creative Arts Emmy

Sun 4 Sep 2022

Late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, during Saturday's Creative Arts ceremony, was honoured with a posthumous Emmy win for voicing the character of T'Challa in Marvel's What If...? series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Boseman won in the outstanding character voice-over performance category for his role as Star-Lord T'Challa in the What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord? episode.

Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf. She said, "When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording - everything that was going on in the world and in our world, and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication."

She added, "And what a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisting a character that was so important to him and his career and to the world, but also that it be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future - particularly with everything he spoke about purpose and finding the reason that you are here on the planet on this very time," she continued. "You can't understand your purpose unless you're willing to ask, 'What if,' unless you're willing to say, 'What if the universe is conspiring in my favour, what if it's me?'"

"Thank you so much for the honour - Chad would be so honoured, and I'm honoured on his behalf," Ledward concluded.

After a long struggle with colon cancer, Boseman passed away in 2020.