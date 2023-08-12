Can't understand the Barbie hype in UAE? Why the film helped heal my inner child

The collection is available on celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's official website
Playing with a Barbie doll is almost a rite of passage in most girls' childhoods — changing their clothes, playing make-believe games with them... I was no different. However, accepting certain stereotypes from my environment and the media I was exposed to led to me outgrowing the doll years ago. Barbie — the doll that used to represent absolutely anyone that I wanted to be — slowly became the stereotypical girl that just looked pretty.
Slowly yet steadily, I began unlearning and relearning, realising that I could dress up, look pretty and still be taken seriously. This was no either/or situation.
So, when I saw the trailer of Greta Gerwig's Barbie and saw my newfound learnings being reflected in a live-action movie of a doll that was an integral part of my childhood, I truly couldn't wait. I knew I was in for a ride and left no stone unturned in preparing for the movie's release.
As the world geared up for Oppenheimer (another brilliant film), I was among the many that jumped on the 'Barbenheimer' bandwagon.
First and foremost, I decided to revisit my favourite animated movies featuring the iconic doll; binge-watching them on the weekend felt like receiving a warm hug from my childhood. But that wasn't all. As the excitement for the global release inched closer, I began persuading my girlfriends to dress up and attend the premiere as a group. Embracing the Barbie fever, I started incorporating more pink into my work clothes and even went the extra mile to plan both my outfit and makeup look (Barbie-themed, of course) for opening day at the cinemas!
That's when the announcement of its delay in the UAE came in. I was devastated.
Speculation was rife that the film may not be released in the country at all. I was upset and even considered flying out to another country to watch the film (like these residents did). Several colleagues consoled me, knowing how excited I was for the film.
Preparing myself for the worst wasn't easy, but I decided to hold my horses and tone the excitement down a notch — just in case. I even avoided online posts about the film for fear of accidental spoilers. Regardless, my gut said the film would be released in the UAE, and I kept a close eye on all developments.
Late on the night of August 4, news broke that the movie would indeed be hitting theatres in the UAE. I unleashed the beast within. First move: alert my colleagues on the breaking news desk. Second: book tickets for a show that could accommodate my friends and I. In the back-and-forth of coordination, tickets for Day 1 sold out and I had to settle for Day 2 instead. But nothing could dampen my spirits at this point.
In the days leading up to the release, I trialled my planned pink outfit for the Big Day, wearing it to the mall. Imagine my thrill when two girls looked at me as I walked by and said, "Hi, Barbie!".
I finally went to watch the much-awaited film on Friday, outfit complete with bright pink nails and (temporary) butterfly tattoos as part of my eye makeup. The theatre was a sea of pink. As for the film? It was everything I could ask for — and more. It addressed the stereotypes associated with the 'perfect' doll and how she is perceived as a 'bimbo', while also tackling patriarchy (albeit in an admittedly oversimplified fashion), along with several other issues – even displaying a troubled mother-daughter relationship.
The film made me feel understood as a woman but, most of all, it made me feel human.
