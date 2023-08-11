UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

'I cried': What fans think of the Barbie movie

Moviegoers give their honest opinions on the first screening of the Barbie movie in Dubai

by

Tamanna Sajeed

Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 5:50 PM

ALSO READ:

Tamanna Sajeed

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By