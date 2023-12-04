Canadian pianist Kevin Chen to perform at VIP Classical concert series in Dubai

Published: Mon 4 Dec 2023, 3:02 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Dec 2023, 4:43 PM

Dubai, a city synonymous with luxury and cultural richness, is set to resonate with the soulful melodies of award-winning Canadian pianist Kevin Chen on December 10. The prodigious artist, celebrated for his triumphs in global competitions, will grace the stage at Dubai Opera as part of the VIP Classical concerts initiative organized by SAMIT Event Group.

Chen's stellar repertoire, reflective of his virtuosity, will feature a captivating solo recital. Commencing the evening with Beethoven's Sonata No. 28 in A major, Chen will navigate the complexities of the composer's final period, delivering an emotive performance that marks a profound beginning to the evening.

The concert will progress with Composer-in-Residence Alexey Shor's Sonata No. 2, seamlessly blending neoclassical elements with contemporary musical perspectives. Chen's deft fingers will then dance across the keys to present Mendelssohn's Variations sérieuses, op. 54, a testament to the composer's brilliance in crafting brief yet enchanting piano variations.

Following an intermission, the Canadian maestro will enrapture the audience with two masterpieces by Frédéric Chopin. The Polonaise-Fantaisie from 1846, a unique fusion of fantasy and polonaise, will captivate the audience before culminating with Chopin's Études, Op. 25, showcasing the technical brilliance that defines the composer's legacy.