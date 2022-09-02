Brendan Gleeson joins Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

The follow-up to 2019's Oscar-winning 'Joker' will be a musical

By ANI Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 9:49 AM

Actor Brendan Gleeson will be seen sharing screen space with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie a Deux.'

The update has been shared by Variety.

Todd Phillips, who directed Phoenix to an Oscar in 2019's 'Joker,' returns as director. But whereas the first film played like a comic book riff on Martin Scorsese's 'Taxi Driver,' the follow-up is a musical, albeit more in the vein of 'A Star is Born' than 'West Side Story' or 'Singing in the Rain.'

Warner Bros. and DC are backing the sequel. Production is expected to get underway this December. It is also unknown who Gleeson will be playing.

The first film brought in $335.4M domestic and globally. It is the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever at $1.07 billion. Joker won two Oscars: Best Actor for star Joaquin Phoenix and Original Music Score for Hildur Gudnadottir. The movie was nominated for 11 Oscars including Best Picture and Phillips for Best Director, Deadline reported.