Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho treats fans to skill show in Dubai

The former Barcelona star showcased his footwork and skills

By CT Desk Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 12:42 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 12:52 PM

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho was in Dubai Tuesday to provide fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Also known as the Nutmeg King, Ronaldinho surprised fans at The Beach, opposite JBR, and showcased his fast footwork and skills, an undeniable treat for all football fans.

Ronaldinho, who sported a jersey from the recent Pepsi x AOF collection which pays homage to the brand's iconic 00's football strip that first premiered 20 years ago, also handed out signed matching shirts to lucky fans.

The Fifa World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner was in Dubai as part of Pepsi's event which blends the worlds of football, entertainment, and innovation.