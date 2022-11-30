Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho treats fans to skill show in Dubai

The actress was visiting her mother Soni Razdan on Monday night
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho was in Dubai Tuesday to provide fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Also known as the Nutmeg King, Ronaldinho surprised fans at The Beach, opposite JBR, and showcased his fast footwork and skills, an undeniable treat for all football fans.
Ronaldinho, who sported a jersey from the recent Pepsi x AOF collection which pays homage to the brand's iconic 00's football strip that first premiered 20 years ago, also handed out signed matching shirts to lucky fans.
The Fifa World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner was in Dubai as part of Pepsi's event which blends the worlds of football, entertainment, and innovation.
The actress was visiting her mother Soni Razdan on Monday night
Perry has spent 45 years in Dubai and started the first music institute in UAE in 1979
He plays a troubled rocker searching endlessly for the inspiration to record one final song
Don't miss out on the ongoing football fever, choose from six great options
Here are six options for a memorable tea-time experience
The dress was originally designed for Diana to wear at a Buckingham Palace party a few days before her marriage
The actor most recently had a cameo in the Netflix film 'Monica, O My Darling'
While Gokhale passed away on Saturday, Tabassum died last week following a cardiac arrest