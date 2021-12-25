Bollywood star Pooja Bhatt says being off camera for 19 years gave insight on life

Now back in acting, Bhatt will be seen in R. Balki’s psychological thriller 'Chup'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 11:23 AM

For Pooja Bhatt, being off camera for 19 years meant she got an insight into life and about herself.

Daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja is back into acting. She will be seen in R. Balki’s psychological thriller Chup. Cast along with her is Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan, the hugely popular south Indian actor.

Talking about her journey over the past two decades, Pooja told a newspaper that she had her share of hits and flops.

“I saw my ups and downs and it helped me grow,” she pointed out. “Likewise, for any amount of love or money I am not going to put myself in a situation where I associate with people who I don’t respect. I never did it when I was 26, and I won’t do it when I am 49.”

Referring to an earlier era, she said the people worked in a more organic manner.

“Today, industry folk prefer an assembly line kind of response to things,” said Pooja. “Many actors follow the mandate where they are told what to say and what not to say. At my time, I never did that, and I am not going to do that even now.”

The actress, who is active on Instagram, put out a message announcing that she had been sober for the past five years. “Sober is the new sexy! Five years sober today. Gratitude. Humility. Liberty. 🙏🖤,” she said.