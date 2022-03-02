Bollywood: Siblings from Tanzania go viral for lip-syncing Hindi songs

Kangana had earlier taken a dig at the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film
Entertainment4 days ago
Kili Paul and his sister Neema, cattle herders in Tanzania are hugely popular among Bollywood fans in India. Though they live in a remote village where even electricity is not available, the two have emerged as a sensation in India with their lip-syncing Hindi songs.
Kili posted a video of him lip-syncing the song, Main Yahaan Hoon from the 2004 film Veer-Zaara (see: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaUnOzFMQg5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again), which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. It got a massive response with more than 460,000 likes. The Instagram page has more than 2.5 million followers including Bollywood celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Richa Chadha and Gul Panag.
In fact, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the duo in his Mann ki Baat radio programme on Sunday, pointing out that they had created ripples on social media by lip-syncing Indian songs. “These days, two Tanzanian siblings, Kili Paul and his sister Neema, are in the news a lot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and I'm sure you too, must have heard about them,” said Modi. “They have a passion, a craze for Indian music and for this reason they are also very popular. Their technique of lip sync shows how hard they work at it.”
Kili responded by thanking Modi. “I’m so happy for this and thank you sir,” he said on Instagram. “I’m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news. This inspired me a million times.”
ALSO READ:
Kangana had earlier taken a dig at the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film
Entertainment4 days ago
Salman was joined by some of the greatest performers in the industry including Disha Patani and Guru Randhawa
Entertainment4 days ago
Hearing on the case is scheduled for March 22
Entertainment4 days ago
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola’s 'The Godfather' re-released in UAE cinemas
Entertainment5 days ago
Joining Salman in 'Da-Bangg' tour are Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Disha Patani and others
Entertainment5 days ago
Sally Kellerman received an Academy Award nomination for her role in 'Mash'
Entertainment5 days ago
Ye has very publicly fought the separation, including with social media posts imploring Kim Kardashian to reconcile.
Entertainment5 days ago
The double Oscar-winner was photographed attending a government press conference in Kyiv
Entertainment5 days ago