Bollywood: Siblings from Tanzania go viral for lip-syncing Hindi songs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the duo in his Mann ki Baat radio programme on Sunday

Photo: @kili_paul/Instagram

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 8:59 PM

Kili Paul and his sister Neema, cattle herders in Tanzania are hugely popular among Bollywood fans in India. Though they live in a remote village where even electricity is not available, the two have emerged as a sensation in India with their lip-syncing Hindi songs.

Kili posted a video of him lip-syncing the song, Main Yahaan Hoon from the 2004 film Veer-Zaara (see: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaUnOzFMQg5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again), which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. It got a massive response with more than 460,000 likes. The Instagram page has more than 2.5 million followers including Bollywood celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Richa Chadha and Gul Panag.

In fact, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the duo in his Mann ki Baat radio programme on Sunday, pointing out that they had created ripples on social media by lip-syncing Indian songs. “These days, two Tanzanian siblings, Kili Paul and his sister Neema, are in the news a lot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and I'm sure you too, must have heard about them,” said Modi. “They have a passion, a craze for Indian music and for this reason they are also very popular. Their technique of lip sync shows how hard they work at it.”

Kili responded by thanking Modi. “I’m so happy for this and thank you sir,” he said on Instagram. “I’m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news. This inspired me a million times.”

ALSO READ: