Bollywood: Salman Khan kissing my debut film poster a dream come true, says Ahan Shetty

The video of the superstar kissing Tadap's poster at the premiere went viral.

Screengrab

By Our Reporter Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 11:20 AM

Salman Khan strolled in for the premiere of Tadap in December in Mumbai and the first thing he did was to walk up to the large poster of the film and kiss it. Overjoyed with his act, Suniel Shetty rushed and hugged Salman. The video of the incident went viral. And for Ahan Shetty, Suniel’s son, who made his debut in the film, it was “a dream come true.”

"I have looked up to Salman sir since I was a kid,” Ahan told an online film magazine. “I used to dance to his songs and take off my shirt. For him to turn around and kiss my poster is a dream come true.”

Referring to the film’s release, Ahan said shooting began in 2019 and he was wondering why it was not being released on OTT. “But Sajid sir (Sajid Nadiadwalla, the top producer and director) was clear to bring it in theaters.” And when that happened, “I was blown away by the response despite release in the middle of the pandemic,” said Ahan.

The actor revealed that he could not even imagine it was his film. “I have attended so many premieres, but it’s an amazing feeling to experience it for your own film. I have been training to be a part of this industry since I was a kid and it finally happened.” His father Suniel has so much goodwill in the industry “and that’s the reason why so many people came to support me,” he said.