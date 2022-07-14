Bollywood: Kangana Ranaut reveals first look as Indira Gandhi in upcoming directorial

The actress shared the first teaser of 'Emergency' on her Instagram

By CT Desk Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 10:27 AM

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming directorial Emergency transforms the actress into Indira Gandhi, the former prime minister of India. The Dhaakad actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first teaser of her next directorial in which she looks completely unrecognisable as the PM.

In the short teaser, Kangana dons the look with spectacles and cotton saree which complements her way of speaking as the late PM.

Watch the teaser below:

In the promo, Kangana gets a call from the former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, asking if American President Richard Nixon can address her as 'ma'am' insead of sir. Kangana's Indira agrees but tells her secretary to inform the US President that everyone in her office addresses her as 'Sir.'

"Presenting ‘Her’ who was called ‘Sir.' #Emergency shoot begins," she wrote on Instagram.

The Manikarnika actress also shared the poster of the film Emergency and captioned the post, "Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook! Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world."

As per Indian media reports, Kangana's transformation was done by Oscar-winner David Malinowski who has worked on films like Darkest Hour (2017), World War Z (2013) and The Batman (2022).

Ranaut's previous offerings as historical figures include the brave freedom fighter and queen, Manikarnika and the woman who changed the face of Tamil Nadu politics, J Jayalalitha. The actress has been celebrated for her ability to breathe life into her characters and her eye for detail. This time around, Ranaut is donning multiple hats. She is not only playing the lead role but she is also producing and directing the film. Emergency will be her second directorial venture after the box office money-spinner, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

While Ranaut is helming the project, Ritesh Shah - who has written films like Pink and Kahaani has penned Emergency. Talking about her film, Ranaut shares, “Emergency’ reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that’s why I decided to tell this story. Moreover, playing a public figure on screen is always a challenge because one has to get the look, the characteristics and the persona right. I spent a significant amount of time researching the subject and once I felt I had enough ammunition, I commenced on the film’s shoot."