Bollywood: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor gets UAE Golden Visa

PTI/Mumbai
Filed on September 14, 2021
The 65-years-old producer thanks government for the gesture

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Tuesday said he and his family have received the prestigious 10-year Dubai Golden Visa. The 65-years-old producer shared the news on his official Twitter account.

“Grateful to Dubai government for granting me and my family a 10 years golden visa. Dynamic and kind hearted leadership. Best Destination ….. Dubai and UAE #Goldenvisa #Dubai #UAE (sic),” Kapoor, who has backed films like ,Mr India, Wanted and the upcoming Maidaan, said in a tweet.

The Golden Visa are issued for five or 10 years.

Other Indian stars who have been granted the Golden Visa by the UAE include Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Tovino Thomas.




 
 
 
