Bollywood: Deepika, Ranveer ring in New Year in Maldives

Entertainment2 days ago
Ringing in the New Year in the Maldives, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh appear to have had a great time. Ranveer took to Instagram, posting a video of the two having dinner together.
“Having fun baby?” asks Ranveer. To which Deepika responds in a different accent: “Yeah! What else we here for?” And Ranveer breaks out laughing at her accent. Deepika also posted half a dozen images, apparently taken by her in 2021. “Year end photo dump of all the things I love…Food, Flowers & Travel…🥳,” she wrote on Instagram. “Err 🙋🏾♂️🤷🏽♂️,” responded Ranveer.
Ranveer’s Instagram posting got a response of over 3.63 million of his fans, while Deepika had nearly 1.4 million likes on her post. The two superstars recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary and have been busy with shootings for several new films.
Deepika will feature in Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this month.
She will also be seen along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathan, with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, claimed to be India’s first aerial action film and with Telugu superstar Prabhas (Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju), one of the highest-paid Indian actors, in a film currently titled as Project K.
Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Circkus and Yash Raj Film’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, likely to be released next month.
