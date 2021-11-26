Bollywood: Actor Mouni Roy is the latest recipient of UAE Golden Visa

Actor expresses her gratitude upon receiving the visa

Supplied

By Web Desk Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 1:24 PM

Actor Mouni Roy has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to receive the UAE Golden Visa.

The star was handed the visa by officials from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the presence of UAE businessman and managing director of Kanz Jewels, Anil Dhanak.

“Calling Dubai my second home is an understatement, as I spend more time here. I am deeply honoured to receive the Golden Visa and I thank the authorities for considering me worthy of the privilege. For me, Dubai is an ideal place for creative talents to pursue their dreams and I am sure some of my forthcoming movies will be shot in the UAE," Roy said.