Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' gets new release date

By ANI Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 11:09 AM Last updated: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 11:19 AM

Amid the promotional spree of Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2, the makers announced a new release date on Monday. The movie is now scheduled to release in August instead of July.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor and Ayushmann shared the same post on their social media handles to announce the new date. The post is written from the perspective of Pooja (played by Ayushmann in the movie). The caption reads, "Pachees badi hai mast mast, kyunki @pooja dreamgirl aa rahi hai on 25 August."

The delay is reportedly due to the extensive VFX work required for the film.

Speaking about the decision, Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director - Balaji Telefilms Limited, said: "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences."

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the 2019 hit Dream Girl. The new film also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.