'Avatar 3' could be the last movie if 'The Way Of Water' underperforms: James Cameron

The sci-fi movie starring Zoe Saldana releases in theatres this December

By ANI Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 9:23 AM

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron will be paying close attention to the box office results of Avatar: The Way of Water as the sci-fi movie releases in theatres this December.

According to Deadline, Cameron has said that the longevity of the Avatar film franchise will be depending on the performance of the upcoming sequel.

"The market could be telling us we're done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: 'OK, let's complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly', if it's just not profitable," he told Total Film in an interview, reported Deadline.

"We're in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff. It's the one-two punch - the pandemic and streaming. Or, conversely, maybe we'll remind people what going to the theatre is all about. This film definitely does that. The question is: how many people give a **** now?" Cameron added.

The filmmaker had expressed doubt earlier this year about directing the fourth and fifth instalments as he has other projects, he's also interested in.

"The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming. I've got some other things I'm developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time - I don't know if that's after three or after four - I'll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I'm also interested in. Or maybe not. I don't know," Cameron told Empire, as per Deadline.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

A sequel to award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar, which was released in theatres 13 years ago, its script comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman. It will hit theatres globally on December 16, 2022.