Around the UAE: Top things to do on November 5

From musical experiences to fitness challenges, there's lots to do this Saturday in the UAE

By CT Desk Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 8:23 AM

Movies in the park

Yas Link in Abu Dhabi is hosting the throwback event of the year, Yas Movies in the Park. The free two-day community event, taking place at the Abu Dhabi venue, will feature a line-up of the best classic movies, arcade games, retro videogames, neon lights, and much more today and tomorrow. Visitors will also be able to try out some F&B options from the likes of Brassa, Black Auto Riksha and more while they enjoy some energetic games of foosball, darts, or air hockey. Today, the movies playing are The Lion King at 5.30pm, Footloose at 7.30pm (Interactive Show), and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark at 9.30pm.

Electric Pawn Shop

Award-winning Asian-Mediterranean restaurant Electric Pawn Shop has launched Pawn Star All Star Weekender featuring masters in music. The event will see fan-favourite DJs including DJ Amir, who is playing tonight, from 6pm onwards. Amir Abdullah is part of hip hop history as a sample excavator, music historian, compilation curator and DJ who’s already acknowledged alongside some of his childhood heroes. Entry is free, reservations are encourages. Electric Pawn Shop is located on the ground floor of The H Dubai, Hotel.

Musical experience

A unique musical experience is taking place at Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront Sculpture Park. Hassan Khan's The Infinite Hip-Hop Song Live! will make its regional premiere. It features the renowned artist's beats, vocals, bass lines, and studio recordings of 11 rappers, working with a specially developed AI programme and interface live. Registration is required to attend.

Winter Nights

Winter is here! Gather your family and friends and head to JBR as the popular neighbourhood has returned with its Winter Nights at The Walk with an array of amusement, gastronomic adventures, awe-inspiring entertainment, and more for everyone.

Dubai Fitness Challenge Special

Kite Beach Fitness Village

This Saturday, join Les Mills Body Jam for a dance-based workout designed to get you moving and working your body. The class takes inspiration from dancers all over the world, mixing it up with all styles of electronic dance music to offer the ultimate combination of dance and fitness.

RTA Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village

Head to Al Khawaneej's Fitness Village this Saturday and explore five different fitness zones, with super-intensive ride classes, dozens of group sessions at the main stage, an exclusive ladies-only fitness studio, and high-energy rebounder sessions. Children’s activities and classes are also available such as martial arts, yoga, dance, Zumba, bootcamps and more. Last Exit, Al Khawaneej, from 4pm till 12am.