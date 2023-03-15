Around the UAE: Top things to do in the UAE on March 16

From a pianist’s performance to an open-air art gallery, there’s lots happening in the country

Visit Franco Film Festival's 13th edition

The 13th edition of the Franco Film Festival, currently running at Cinema Akil, celebrates the French language and its diversity. The festival showcases regional premieres and festival favourites, all of which are critically acclaimed cinematic pieces. Today, the film festival’s final day, visitors will be joined by Benoit Mariage, director of Habib La Grande Aventure (still pictured above) for the screening as well as a Q&A session. Mounia Meddour’s much-awaited new feature film Houria will also be screened. Tickets are priced at Dh50, available for purchase on cinemaakil.com.

Haochen Zhang to perform live

Acclaimed pianist from Shanghai Haochen Zhang is set to perform in a unique recital that will showcase his fearless imagination and spectacular musical mastery. Recital Series: Haochen Zhang, presented by Abu Dhabi Festival (Arab World Premiere) will take place at The Blue Hall, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, March 16, from 7.30pm onwards.

Indulge in an afternoon tea experience

All afternoon tea aficionados can head to Acacia Lounge for a specially curated experience featuring delicious treats including scones, sandwiches, and cakes, accompanied with a selection of hot beverages to sip on. Daily, from 2pm to 5pm. Priced at Dh195 for two persons. Call 050 780 6342.

Last chance before this digital art museum closes for maintenance

Digital art museum Infinity des Lumières is about to close for maintenance. With less than two weeks to go, guests are highly encouraged to visit the alluring Raise Vibration exhibition for the last time, where they can immerse themselves in an artistic explosion devoted to the profound works of Gaudi, Kandinsky and Klee. In addition, yogis and wellness enthusiasts are invited to partake in immersive yoga classes on Tuesdays and Saturdays until the space closes its doors on March 30.

Check out an open-air art gallery

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has brought back its highly successful DIFC Sculpture Park, transforming the space into an open-air art gallery for the second year running. ‘Tales Under the Gate’ is the theme for this year’s edition which will run until September 30. Well-established galleries such as Firetti Contemporary, AWC Gallery, Leila Heller Gallery, Opera Gallery, Oblong Gallery, Belvedere Art Space and Zieta Studio, as well as independent artists are among exhibitors at the art gallery.

Try an evening brunch

Start your weekend early with the Thursday evening seafood soiree, FISHILISH. Adding a relaxed, beach-side Mediterranean experience to Dubai’s brunch scene, the gourmet dining destination Villamoré’s newest experience features a three-course menu curated by Chef Silvio Carro comprising an array of fresh flavours and seafood delights, all served sharing-style. Guests can also choose from assorted mini desserts to end their night with something sweet. For reservations, email fbreservation.thepalm@kempinski.com

