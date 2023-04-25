Around the UAE: Top things to do in the UAE on April 26

From a circus show to a music and arts fest, there are plenty of fun activities to check out around the country

By CT Desk Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 10:31 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 10:44 PM

We have reached the middle of the week; this calls for some fun-filled activities. Be it taking part in a quiz and game night, picking up a sushi box, or attending a circus show. Here's a list of things you can do:

Try the 'Upside-Down' Sushi Box

Casual dining destination SushiArt is offering a limited-edition Upside-Down Sushi Box as a tribute to the wildly popular Netflix series Stranger Things. The Upside Down SushiBox contains 42 carefully crafted pieces, including 3 new creations, Upside Down Roll, Vines Sushi, and Red Veggie Sushi alongside regular favourites Sushi Salmon, Maki Cheese Avocado, Spring Tuna Cooked Avocado, California Chicken Katsu, Salmon Aburi Roll, and Spring Shrimp. Priced at Dh205, the box is available for a limited time at all SushiArt locations.

Quiz and Game Night

UBK in JLT is hosting an epic quiz night with Darryl Rees. And while you're putting your knowledge to test, indulge in happy hour beverages, bucket deals and other activities. The winner of the quiz will get a Dh500 F&B voucher. Every Wednesday, from 8.30pm to 10.30pm.

Fontana Circus Show

Enjoy the travelling water circus, Fontana, with your family and friends. As part of an intricate combination of choreography, art, and technology, Fontana will perform in a tailor-made, state-of-the-art aquatic theater inside a custom-designed circus tent at Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi. Tickets from Dh90. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Music and arts fest

BRED Abu Dhabi, a music, fashion, art, and sports festival, presented by Hypebeast, is coming to the capital city for the first time to showcase the best of today's neo-culture. Local and regional artists can showcase their talents next to global artists with exclusive streetwear, bespoke art, street food, basketball showdowns, and gaming, all accentuated by international music performances. From April 26 to 30 Yas Bay Waterfront, tickets from Dh50.

Visit the Etisalat Beach Canteen

This one is for all the foodies! The Etisalat Beach Canteen, which has returned for the ongoing Dubai Food Festival, is placed at Jumeirah Beach, behind Sunset Mall. Several homegrown food outlets are serving delicious bites next to popular cafes and restaurants, making the beach side a fun hangout spot.