Around the UAE: Things to do on August 30

By CT Desk Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 9:25 AM

New afterschool programs

For the first time ever, OliOli is launching Afterschool Programs for kids aged 6-8. At Creative Tech, little ones can create their own interactive stories while learning the foundations of electronic and programming. Starting on September 13, one session per week for the duration of the term. Dh1,495 for the term, includes 11 sessions. For more information, visit olioli.ae.

New lounge in town

This September, Dubai will be home to a new swanky rooftop lounge at Sofitel Downtown Dubai. Above Rooftop, which opens its door in the coming month, offers stunning views of Burj Khalifa. Visitors can indulge in light bites, sundowners, luscious dinner from an international menu, and loads of live entertainment. The lounge also offers a semi-outdoor seating area.

New decadent dinner and party spot

DIFC is getting a new dinner and party spot. Raspoutine, following successful openings in Los Angeles and Miami, is making its way to the heart of the city this fall. The dining destination offers an elaborate menu of reimagined Russian classic dishes with a French flair, such as Spaghetti & Caviar, Wagyu Beef Pirojkis and Duck & Foie Gras Pelmeni as well as the famous Raspoutine beverages including Matryoshka, Tsar and Zolotaya Vishnya.

New bakery spot in the city

Homegrown concept Risen Cafe & Artisanal Bakery is now open at a new spot in Barsha Heights, Dubai. With stunning interiors, rich coffee, mouth-watering pastries, cakes, and fresh-from-the-oven loaves, the fourth branch is now available at Grand Heights Hotel Apartments.

New season flavours

A new selection of crowd culinary pleasers including light bites, midday meals, and sweet tooth treats is now available at Armani/Kaf. Highlights from the upgraded menu include classic bolognese arancini, melt-in-the-mouth beef short ribs, and a fresh, zingy raspberry pistachio mousse dessert. And for our younger guests, there’s a dedicated kids’ corner. From Sunday to Thursday, 12.30pm till 3pm for lunch, and 6.30pm till 11.30pm for dinner.

New Pan-Asian dining destination

W Dubai - Mina Seyahi has a new venue perfect for sundowners and late-night gatherings. ATTIKO, along with its vibrant atmosphere, offers tasty Pan Asian flavours and beverages, paired with stunning sea views and live resident DJs making for a great evening out. On Thursday evenings, the venue offers a unique ‘Fire & Sushi’ experience, which includes four different types of sushi and two glasses of grape for just over Dh100, complemented by a dazzling fire show performance.