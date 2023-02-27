Around the UAE: Six things to do on February 27

From a host of art events to an industry night and more, this Monday is chock-a-block with options

Image from Bavan Gallery's Connective Strings of Resilience exhibit

By CT Desk Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 7:18 AM Last updated: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 7:26 AM

We here at CT could never let the first day of your work week be dull! If you're an art aficionado, there is plenty to do around the country today and if you fancy a night out with friends or family, we have options for that too. Here are some spectacular ideas on how to spend your Monday:

See four new art exhibitions

Progressive hybrid art space Foundry is launching new exhibitions today. In Gallery 3, Dubai-based painter Sylvia Ong is showcasing stunning reflections of her perceptions of the world, along with memories and feelings, through her collection Around the Sun. Gallery 4 has Atassi Foundation's group exhibition titled New Perspectives, presented by four Syrian artists, Monif Ajaj, Mohamad Khayata, Elias Ayoub and Edward Shahda. Zug Zwang will be featured in Gallery 5, a mixed-media project with a sincere artistic statement delivered through direct testimony, memories and visual associations. Finally, Gallery 8 and The Room features Bavan Gallery’s Connective Strings of Resilience, which has Iranian artists from multiple generations working across media to display glimpses of world views. Till May 4.

Try Steak Frites Mondays

Couqley French Brasserie at the Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai is welcoming customers to lose themselves in a premium cut of well-seasoned steak with a side of crunchy fries and salad, a dessert to share, as well as a bottle of grape. Accompanied by a full-scale view of the Dubai skyline from the venue’s al fresco terrace, the signature Steak Frites is all one needs to elevate their Mondays for a special feel of Paris! Priced at Dh349 for two people. Reservations required, call 04 5149339.

Attend the ‘Performing the City’ exhibition

The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery’s auxiliary venue, The Project Space, is launching its latest exhibition, Performing the City, by artist and NYUAD Co-Program Head of Art and Art History, Sandra Peters, today. The exhibition serves as a platform for the interim presentation of a planned temporary outdoor sculptural installation with the working title City Center / Nomadic Monads. It includes photographs, texts, and material samples relating to the project and the apparatus that addresses the relationship between architecture and public space in the UAE. Till March 12. Admission is free.

Beat the Monday blues with Industry Night

Dragging the dull out of Monday evenings, Weslodge Saloon has launched a brand new Industry Night serving up a new menu of expertly-blended beverages and North American bites every week from 8pm – 2am. The new night will also have a DJ on the decks. If you're from the hospitality, education, healthcare, aviation and service industries, or a creative across music, fashion and arts, slip your name at Weslodge’s famous yellow door and enjoy exclusive rates and live beats all night. Priced at Dh40 per item. At JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay. Call 054 5093025.

Experience (Un)Common Threads

Have you checked out Alserkal Art Week yet? Don’t miss the (Un)Common Threads exhibition produced by DesignEast and presented in partnership with Alserkal Avenue. Featuring collectible works from craft to digital, it will expose work from exciting new talents that embody the values and foresight of a new generation of creators. At Warehouse 1 till March 5, 10am - 7pm.

Browse the work of artist Anja Bamberg

The ongoing Sikka Art Fest hosted in the renovated houses of Al Fahidi’s historical neighbourhood is showcasing Tashkeel’s artist-in-residence Anja Bamberg’s work. Her exhibition is inspired by the concept of sustainability and the theme of water. From 4-1pm daily till March 5.