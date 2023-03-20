Amitabh Bachchan shares health update

The Bollywood actor and his wife Gauri Khan showcase their moves at the ceremony
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday expressed gratitude towards his well wishers for their concerns and prayers as he recuperates from an on-set injury.
The 80-year-old actor took to his official Instagram page and shared an old picture of him walking the ramp at a fashion show, indicating that he was hoping to get back to the grind soon.
"Thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery... I repair... hope to be back on the ramp soon," Bachchan wrote in the caption.
In a previous post on his personal blog, the screen icon said he continues to be in "extreme pain".
The industry veteran said he injured himself while filming an action sequence on the Hyderabad set of his upcoming movie Project K.
